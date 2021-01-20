Midway RCMP find suspected drugs in traffic stop by Conservation Service Officers

Midway RCMP seized a large quantity of suspected drugs after a traffic stop by Conservation Service Officers (CSOs) in the West Boundary Monday, Jan. 17.
Cpl. Phil Peters said Mounties were contacted at around 2:45 p.m., after CSOs stopped a Kelowna man driving a truck with expired insurance at the intersection of Highway 33 and Christian Valley. The CSOs were conducting roadside hunting checks, he explained.
Police seized large amounts of suspected fentanyl, a smaller amount of suspected cocaine and around 250 grams of suspected cannabis after searching the truck, a green 2001 Ford F-150. The Ford’s license plates showed insurance tags which had expired in 2018, according to Peters.
The suspect has been charged with driving on a prohibited license under the Motor Vehicle Act. The suspect was under parole conditions, and his parole has been revoked, Peters said.
Police are meanwhile recommending drug possession charges and a charge of possessing more than 30 grams of cannabis against the man’s two passengers, a Prince George woman and a second Kelowna man.
All three have been released on the condition that they appear in provincial court in Grand Forks on Tuesday, April. 6.
