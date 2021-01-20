Midway RCMP find suspected drugs in traffic stop by Conservation Service Officers

Cpl. Phil Peters said the CSOs were stopping local hunters on Highway 33

From the left, Midway RCMP seized suspected cannabis, cocaine and fentanyl from a truck pulled over by Conservation Service Officers in the West Boundary Monday, Jan. 17. Photo submitted

Midway RCMP seized a large quantity of suspected drugs after a traffic stop by Conservation Service Officers (CSOs) in the West Boundary Monday, Jan. 17.

Cpl. Phil Peters said Mounties were contacted at around 2:45 p.m., after CSOs stopped a Kelowna man driving a truck with expired insurance at the intersection of Highway 33 and Christian Valley. The CSOs were conducting roadside hunting checks, he explained.

Police seized large amounts of suspected fentanyl, a smaller amount of suspected cocaine and around 250 grams of suspected cannabis after searching the truck, a green 2001 Ford F-150. The Ford’s license plates showed insurance tags which had expired in 2018, according to Peters.

The suspect has been charged with driving on a prohibited license under the Motor Vehicle Act. The suspect was under parole conditions, and his parole has been revoked, Peters said.

Police are meanwhile recommending drug possession charges and a charge of possessing more than 30 grams of cannabis against the man’s two passengers, a Prince George woman and a second Kelowna man.

All three have been released on the condition that they appear in provincial court in Grand Forks on Tuesday, April. 6.

