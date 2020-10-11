Midway RCMP have arrested a suspect in connection with Saturday night’s stabbing in Greenwood, Oct.10. (File photo)

Midway RCMP arrest Greenwood man after Saturday night stabbing

Investigators say both the accused and the victim are known to police

A Greenwood man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that sent another city man to hospital late Saturday night, Oct. 10.

Both men are known to police but were not known to each other at the time of the stabbing, according to Midway RCMP’s Const. Bentley.

READ MORE: Castlegar RCMP arrest one man in relation to Midway stabbing

The victim, 35, was stabbed “in the abdomen” at around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Louisa St. and North Copper Rd., roughly three blocks away from his room at the Boundary Creek Motel, Bentley said. Responding officers gave the victim first aid at the motel before he was taken to hospital in Grand Forks.

Midway RCMP officers arrested the 44-year-old suspect, since released, at his home shortly before 11 p.m. Mounties are recommending that Crown prosecutors charge the suspect with assault with a weapon causing bodily harm, according to Bentley.

The suspect is due to appear in court in Grand Forks at an unspecified date.

Midway RCMP are still investigating what led up to Saturday’s attack, though Bentley said alcohol was involved and may have contributed to the assault. Mounties are not recommending charges against the victim, Bentley told The Times.

The suspect had phoned 9-1-1 after the stabbing, telling the dispatch operator he had been the victim and that he couldn’t identify his attacker, according to RCMP Media Relations Officer S/Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

“This is not the norm in Greenwood,” Bentley said, adding that violent crime is unusual in Canada’s smallest city.

The victim was transferred to a second hospital in Trail early Sunday morning, where Bentley said he was slated to undergo surgery for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Times will continue to update this story as more details are made available.

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeGreenwoodRCMPstabbing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Remembrance Day planners scrambling as COVID-19 upends traditional ceremonies

Just Posted

Midway RCMP arrest Greenwood man after Saturday night stabbing

Investigators say both the accused and the victim are known to police

B.C. Votes: Boundary-Similkameen candidates talk economy, climate, and ICBC

All three candidates answered questions during the virtual forum on Oct. 9.

Interior Health reports 2 additional COVID-19 cases prior to Thanksgiving

There are 18 cases active and in isolation in the Interior Health region

Grand Forks sets date for council byelection

Election set for December, with an advance poll in late November

Liberals’ Petra Veintimilla tours Midway, Greenwood, Big White

The candidate said she’d learned a lot from residents and industry leaders

Remembrance Day planners scrambling as COVID-19 upends traditional ceremonies

Legion branches are scrambling to plan stripped-down versions of the annual sombre ceremonies

Canadians urged to keep COVID-era Thanksgiving gatherings small, virtual

With daily case counts continuing to rise in several provinces, some restrictions came into effect

BC Greens platform looks for changes to transit funding, municipal finance system

The Greens did not have an estimate of how much the plan’s points would cost

Province tracks potential deadly deer virus outbreak on Gulf Islands

No known risk to human health from the virus

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Puppy loses leg after fall from moving vehicle in Shuswap, BC SPCA investigates

Shuswap branch of BC SPCA appeals to the public for help with medical costs

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Paralyzed B.C. cowboy set to ride again thanks to custom saddle

Cunin soon started hanging around back at the rodeo arena helping out

Spardell Mobile Home owner fined, given extension as 5-year water pipe debacle continues

Interior Health has given Rick Pater an extra month to fix the pipes at Spardell Mobile Home park

Most Read