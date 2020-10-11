Midway RCMP arrest Greenwood man after Saturday night stabbing

Investigators say both the accused and the victim are known to police

Midway RCMP have arrested a suspect in connection with Saturday night’s stabbing in Greenwood, Oct.10. (File photo)

A Greenwood man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that sent another city man to hospital late Saturday night, Oct. 10.

Both men are known to police but were not known to each other at the time of the stabbing, according to Midway RCMP’s Const. Bentley.

READ MORE: Castlegar RCMP arrest one man in relation to Midway stabbing

The victim, 35, was stabbed “in the abdomen” at around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Louisa St. and North Copper Rd., roughly three blocks away from his room at the Boundary Creek Motel, Bentley said. Responding officers gave the victim first aid at the motel before he was taken to hospital in Grand Forks.

Midway RCMP officers arrested the 44-year-old suspect, since released, at his home shortly before 11 p.m. Mounties are recommending that Crown prosecutors charge the suspect with assault with a weapon causing bodily harm, according to Bentley.

The suspect is due to appear in court in Grand Forks at an unspecified date.

Midway RCMP are still investigating what led up to Saturday’s attack, though Bentley said alcohol was involved and may have contributed to the assault. Mounties are not recommending charges against the victim, Bentley told The Times.

The suspect had phoned 9-1-1 after the stabbing, telling the dispatch operator he had been the victim and that he couldn’t identify his attacker, according to RCMP Media Relations Officer S/Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

“This is not the norm in Greenwood,” Bentley said, adding that violent crime is unusual in Canada’s smallest city.

The victim was transferred to a second hospital in Trail early Sunday morning, where Bentley said he was slated to undergo surgery for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Times will continue to update this story as more details are made available.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeGreenwoodRCMPstabbing