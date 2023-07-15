The village of Midway has secured funding to develop an economic diversification plan for itself and the entire Boundary region. Gazette file photo

Midway going ahead with developing economic diversification plan

Plan aims to diversify economy in the Boundary Region

The Village of Midway is moving ahead to develop economic roadmaps for the future of the whole Boundary region and itself.

The village’s administration announced in a news release it has secured funding to develop an Economic Diversification Plan for the Boundary Region from the Province of British Columbia under the Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program (REDIP).

In a proactive effort to position the Boundary Region for long-term sustainability, the project will bring together key stakeholders to identify projects and initiatives to help create new economic opportunities.

“Our goal is to mitigate recent job losses in the West Boundary by fostering a resilient and diverse economy throughout the Boundary Region with a healthy mix of small businesses and industry sectors,” stated Mayor Doug McMynn in the release.

A comprehensive plan is an important first step in determining priority projects. It will then be the responsibility of each community to determine which projects they wish to move forward with and to pursue funding opportunities to assist in developing business cases and implementing projects.

“Changes to local industries like this have a huge direct impact on local people,” stated Roly Russell, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen. “We’ve been working with local leaders to try to help chart a path forward based on what the community wants and where it’s feasible to diversify and support the local economy. “This funding will help plan for a brighter and more resilient future for the West Boundary, led by what the communities know they want and need.

“Thanks to everyone who has come to the table to help make it happen!”

There will be opportunities for both community and stakeholder input through one-on-one consultations, focused group sessions, and an online survey this fall.

The Village of Midway will partner with Community Futures Boundary who will coordinate the seven-month project beginning this month.

If you have any questions about this project, please feel free to contact Lisa Teggarty, Chief Administrative Officer midwaybc@shaw.ca.

News

