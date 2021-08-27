Midway fire dept. investigating truck fire on Hwy. 33

Fire Chief Mike Daloise said Thursday’s fire could have been much worse

Lightly charred but largely undamaged, this semi tractor-trailer caught fire on a stretch of Highway 33 near Beaverdell on Thursday, Aug. 26. Photo: Submitted

Midway Fire and Rescue is investigating a fire that damaged a fuel truck near Beaverdell Thursday, Aug. 26.

Fire Chief Mike Daloise said the truck was heading north on Highway 33 when the exterior of the cab caught fire sometime before 4:45 p.m. The driver and a passing motorist then put out the flames using a dry chemical extinguisher and a backpack water pump.

READ MORE: Midway Fire and Rescue called out to two fires in one day

READ MORE: Midway Volunteer Fire Department responds to four roadside accidents in three days

The fire appears to have started in a hydraulic pump used to offload the fuel, Daloise said, adding that he was still looking into the exact cause as of Friday afternoon.

The incident happened in a communications “dead zone” on the highway between Westbridge and Beaverdell, where he noted there is zero cellphone coverage or two-way radio reception.

This makes it difficult to coordinate emergency responses, especially because motorists have to drive to either end of the zone before they can reach 911, while first responders can’t reach each other through their radio channels.

No one was hurt in Thursday’s fire, and the truck came through largely unscathed. But Daloise noted that the fire happened in a heavily wooded area.

“This would’ve caused a much bigger problem had that fire been much bigger,” he stressed, underlining that the truck was carrying highly flammable fuel.

Midway RCMP also attended Thursday’s scene, Daloise said.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire