Midway elects new mayor, Greenwood re-elects incumbent

After challengers put their names forward for the mayorship of both West Boundary municipalities, the City of Greenwood re-elected its incumbent, while the Village of Midway opted for a change.
Midway
The Village of Midway has elected a new mayor. Martin Fromme will replace incumbent Doug McMynn as mayor with 53 per cent of the vote. The four Village of Midway council seats are acclaimed.
The numbers are:
Martin Fromme – 136
Doug McMynn – 121
There were 257 ballots cast. Voter turnout was 48 per cent.
Greenwood
Greenwood’s mayor is incumbent Ed Smith, with 191 votes, to challenger Ron Pratt’s 147 votes. Smith took 56.5 per cent of the vote.
The City of Greenwood council is:
Gerry Shaw – 225
Jim Nathorst – 214
John Bolt – 207
Colleen Lang – 180
Lee Cudworth – 178
Rob Payne – 141
Timothy Arnell – 48
There were 338 ballots cast. Voter turnout is 60 per cent.