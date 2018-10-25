Midway elects new mayor, Greenwood re-elects incumbent

Martin Fromme is Midway’s new mayor, joining incumbent Ed Smith as City of Greenwood mayor.

After challengers put their names forward for the mayorship of both West Boundary municipalities, the City of Greenwood re-elected its incumbent, while the Village of Midway opted for a change.

Midway

The Village of Midway has elected a new mayor. Martin Fromme will replace incumbent Doug McMynn as mayor with 53 per cent of the vote. The four Village of Midway council seats are acclaimed.

The numbers are:

Martin Fromme – 136

Doug McMynn – 121

There were 257 ballots cast. Voter turnout was 48 per cent.

Greenwood

Greenwood’s mayor is incumbent Ed Smith, with 191 votes, to challenger Ron Pratt’s 147 votes. Smith took 56.5 per cent of the vote.

The City of Greenwood council is:

Gerry Shaw – 225

Jim Nathorst – 214

John Bolt – 207

Colleen Lang – 180

Lee Cudworth – 178

Rob Payne – 141

Timothy Arnell – 48

There were 338 ballots cast. Voter turnout is 60 per cent.

Mayoral results from across B.C.

