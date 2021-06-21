File photo

Midway council votes down bylaw variance behind proposed housing development

A Rock Creek developer had hoped to build a five-storey, 28-unit condo on Lyall Street

A controversial housing development will not go ahead in Midway, where village council on Monday, June 21, rejected the developer’s bid to get around a zoning bylaw capping buildings at three storeys.

Rock Creek’s Gus Van Loenen in April applied for a development variance permit to build a five-storey condominium on his property on the 400-block of Lyall Street — over and above the three storeys permitted by Zoning Bylaw No. 464.

READ MORE: Boundary property values level out in 2020

READ MORE: Feds’ latest investment aims to boost affordable housing across Canada

The proposed building was to hold 28 units, well within the 75 allowable units which could be built on that property according to village bylaws, according to a staff report.

“There’s a real need for this,” Van Loenen told The Times Monday afternoon, adding that his renovated four-plex on the property is fully rented out.

Staff agreed, recommending that council approve Van Loenen’s application.

But neighbouring property-owners Judy and Julian Willsey objected. In a three-page submission to council, the Willseys said the proposed building would obscure their backyard view while generally clashing with Midway’s rural character. Increasing the neighbourhood’s density would significantly add to noise and air pollution put out by more cars, they added.

“In our opinion, this is plopping an urban-sized apartment into a small town neighbourhood and it would look absurd,” they wrote.

Calling his project “a win-win,” for Midway, Van Loenen meanwhile noted that the project would employ local tradespeople on top of providing badly needed housing. Building higher as opposed to wider would leave more space for residents’ amenities like dog-walking areas and gardens, he told The Times.

Around 160 people had signed Judy Willsey’s petition against the zoning variance by the time council met Monday evening, she said.

Mayor Martin Fromme in an address to council and residents attending via Zoom explained that he couldn’t support Van Loenen’s application.

Calling zoning bylaws “a covenant” registering “an agreement between property owners and the village,” he stressed that it would “a breach of trust” for council to change them.

He then put forward a motion to deny the proposed variance.

Coun. Gary Schierbeck insisted that Midway needed more housing as well as the economic boost the project seemed to offer. “In 2021, we have to progress,” he said. “We can’t stand still. I think this is a positive thing for the village.”

The motion passed four to five, with Coun. Schierbeck voting against Mayor Fromme and Couns. Richard Dunsdon, Darrin Metcalf and Fred Grouette.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Housing

Previous story
BC Liberal leadership candidate condemns ‘senseless violence’ of Okanagan church fires

Just Posted

File photo
Midway council votes down bylaw variance behind proposed housing development

A Rock Creek developer had hoped to build a five-storey, 28-unit condo on Lyall Street

File photo
Midway council votes down bylaw variance behind proposed housing development

A Rock Creek developer had hoped to build a five-storey, 28-unit condo on Lyall Street

Trees blown over by a windstorm in forest owned by Anderson Creek Timber. Photo: Anderson Creek Timber
Timber company logging near Nelson raises local concerns

Anderson Creek Timber owns 600 hectares of forest adjacent to the city

FILE – Perry Bellegarde, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, takes part in an event on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Indigenous Peoples Day must be a ‘call to action’, says Assembly of First Nations chief

Discovery of children at Kamloops residential school site must lead to change, Perry Bellegarde says

(Front to back) Hunter Denamy, Jodryn Weigel, Ella Churchill and Kaya Van Holst round City Hall on their grad float Saturday, June 19. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
IN PHOTOS: Grand Forks Secondary School’s Class of 2021 crosses the stage

Saturday’s parade and grad ceremony went off without a hitch

The border crossing into the United States is seen during the COVID-19 pandemic in Lacolle, Que. on February 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: Border quarantine to soon lift for fully vaccinated Canadians

Eligible travellers must still take multiple COVID-19 tests

Chilliwack secondary school’s principal is apologizing after a quote equating graduation with the end of slavery in the U.S. was included in the 2020-2021 yearbook. (Screenshot from submitted SnapChat)
B.C. student’s yearbook quote equates grad to end of slavery; principal cites editing error

Black former student ‘disgusted’ as CSS principal apologizes for what is called an editing error

Skeena MLA Ellis Ross. (Photo by Peter Versteege)
BC Liberal leadership candidate condemns ‘senseless violence’ of Okanagan church fires

Skeena MLA Ellis Ross says reconciliation isn’t about revenge for past tragedies

A coroner’s inquest will be taking place at the Capitol Theatre in Port Alberni for the next week. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Teen B.C. mom who died following police custody recalled as ‘friend to many’

Police sent Jocelyn George to hospital after intoxication had gone ‘beyond the realm’ of normal detox

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2020, file photo, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta. Nassib on Monday, June 21, 2021, became the first active NFL player to come out as gay. Nassib announced the news on Instagram, saying he was not doing it for the attention but because “I just think that representation and visibility are so important.” (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
Nassib becomes first active NFL player to come out as gay

More than a dozen NFL players have come out as gay after their careers were over

Penticton Indian Band Chief Greg Gabriel speaks to the Sacred Hearts Catholic Church burning down early Monday morning, June 21, 2021. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Penticton band chief condemns suspicious burning of 2 Catholic churches

Both Catholic church fires are deemed suspicious, says RCMP

COVID-19 daily cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day moving average to June 17, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infections drop to 90 on Sunday, 45 Monday

Pandemic spread dwindles as 77% of adults receive vaccine

By protesting uninvited in First Nations’ territories, conservationists are acting in a neocolonial or paternalistic manner, says Huu-ay-aht Chief Robert Dennis. Photo by Heather Thomson
A closer look: do Vancouver Island First Nations support the war in the woods?

First Nations/environmentalist old growth alliance uneasy, if it exists at all

A blood drive in support of 1-year-old Rielynn Gormley of Agassiz is scheduled for Monday, June 28 at Tzeachten First Nation Community Hall in Chilliwack. Rielynn lives with type 3 von Willebrand disease, which makes it difficult for her to stop bleeding. (Screenshot/Canadian Blood Services)
Upcoming blood drive in honour of Fraser Valley toddler with rare blood condition

The Gormley family has organized a blood drive in Chilliwack on June 28

Most Read