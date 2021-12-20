Midway community centre project to go ahead next summer

Village CAO Penny Feist said construction is slated to begin in July

The Village of Midway is hoping to start construction at the community centre in July 2022, according to Chief Administrative Officer Penny Feist.

The centre at 692 Seventh Ave. is set to undergo renovations as well as roughly 1,100 square metres (3,600 square feet) addition over two storeys. Building costs will be split between the federal and provincial governments, who contributed nearly $1.2 million through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

The village will shoulder some of the costs, which Feist said would depend “on the outcome of the construction tender.”

Feist pointed out that the project is designed to make the building more energy efficient, but the CAO emphasised that the renovations will greatly improve wheelchair accessibility.

“Accessibility has always been a major issue; the upgrade will most importantly allow for the inclusion of people of all ages and abilities to be able to actively participate and be involved, which is not the case with the current state of the facility,” she said Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Village council first received a design package for the project in 2017, according to the village’s website, midwaybc.ca.

