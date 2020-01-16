Pacific Institution in Abbotsford. File photo.

Meth package shot into B.C. prison with bow and arrow

Investigation now underway and security has been increased

A carbon-fibre sporting arrow carrying two bags of crystal meth was found on the morning of Jan. 9 at Abbotsford’s Pacific Institution.

The arrow was discovered on the perimeter of the prison grounds around 11 a.m. The attached packages contained nine grams of drugs with a street value of $7,200, according to Correctional Service Canada.

Police have been notified, an investigation is underway and security has been increased due to the incident.

The incident is the latest criminal innovation for smuggling drugs into Canadian prisons in the Fraser Valley region. Last year, for example, over $86,000 in contraband was seized from Agassiz’s Kent Institution, including a drone. Guards said the contraband was being delivered into the prison via the drone.

RELATED: Drugs, drone, cellphones seized from outside Kent Institution

RELATED: Meth and other items with a prison value of $82,000 seized at Abbotsford jail

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. judge rules in favour of vaccination for two children despite mother’s objections

Just Posted

Occupants escape early morning house fire in Grand Forks

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue was called to the scene at 3:38 a.m. on Jan. 15

Latest winter storm prompts West Kootenay travel warning

20-30 cm of snow expected overnight and into Thursday

GFSS play, art show set for Jan. 17

Trades and arts students will showcase their work before the play on Friday

Boundary looks to address poverty across region through B.C. grant

The RDKB board will vote on whether to apply to the provincial grant in late January

Impromptu shelter opens in Grand Forks

Volunteers were given owner’s access to building previously used as warming centre in Grand Forks

VIDEO: Sadness, silence grip Canada’s universities in honour of Iran plane crash victims

Faculty, staff and students from more than a dozen Canadian post-secondary schools were victims

B.C. judge rules in favour of vaccination for two children despite mother’s objections

Court hears mother and father’s views on vaccines and dental X-rays.

Canadian polar bears’ ‘ingenious’ survival seen in BBC Earth series

Film crews also go to Tofino to watch black bears snap up crabs under massive boulders

Three turned away at B.C. pipeline checkpoint over miscommunication: RCMP

Mounties were installing new access procedures after checkpoint was set up for Coastal GasLink site

Videos show killer in the hours before Abbotsford school stabbing

Gabriel Klein shown stealing alcohol and knife before killing Letisha Reimer

B.C. First Nation calls probe into arrest of Indigenous man at bank ‘woefully inadequate’

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter had been at a Bank of Montreal branch in Vancouver on Dec. 20

City of Kimberley finalizes sale of SunMine to Teck

Teck officially purchased the SunMine from the City of Kimberley on December 31, 2019.

Andrew Weaver to step away from B.C. Greens, sit as independent

Former party leader to still represent Oak Bay-Gordon Head riding

B.C.’s Puntzi Mountain shatters record lows at -48 C

School buses cancelled, but classes open for kids in the Cariboo Chilcotin School District

Most Read