Mercer Celgar receiving $5 million provincial grant

The money is slated to decrease natural gas use in the company’s boilers

Mercer Celgar is receiving a $5 million grant from the provincial government to decrease natural gas use in the company’s boilers by increasing biomass fuel storage.

According to an announcement by Kootenay West MLA/Forest Minister Katrine Conroy, the project will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 151 ktCO2e (kilotons of carbon dioxide equivalent) through 2031. That is the same as taking nearly 3,300 gas-powered vehicles off the road per year for over ten years.

“We know that climate change is already impacting our lives here in the Kootenays, and we all need to do our part to keep it from worsening,” said Conroy. “That’s why local employers like Mercer Celgar are working with our government to do exactly that, reducing their emissions considerably.”

The grant is coming from the CleanBC Industry Fund and the provincial government has announced grants for 25 projects that will support the adoption of cleaner technologies and reduce emissions in sectors like pulp and paper, mining, oil and gas and others. The CleanBC projects are supported by more than $70 million in carbon tax revenues paid by industry.

“B.C.’s natural resource companies, including in the forestry sector, are transitioning to cleaner, more innovative technologies and our government is helping accelerate this process with CleanBC. This latest round of CleanBC funding is leveraging new investment in B.C.’s pulp and paper mills and supporting good jobs for people in communities across the province,” added Conroy.

