Mental health, substance use support line available in Interior Health region

Finding support for mental health and substance abuse (MHSU) in the Interior Health region just got easier.

Interior Health (IH) today announced they have launched a new MHSU-specific phone service for those in the area.

The number, 310-MHSU (6478) makes navigating community support simpler and easier for those who need it.

The service first launched in the South Okanagan on Sept. 8, 2020. Starting on Tuesday, Jan. 12, the service is available throughout the IH region.

The phone service will offer connection to community-based MHSU services. Calls to the number will be automatically routed to the nearest MHSU centre. Staff there will determine what the caller needs and connect them to the appropriate service.

IH said 310-MHSU does not replace existing phone numbers for community, acute or emergency services or the Interior Crisis Line (1-888-353-2273).

If you need immediate help, call 911. For mental health services for those under 19, you can visit BC Child and Youth Mental Health’s site for resources.

