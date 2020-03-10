Production manager Shawn McDougall shows a cannabis flower after its been harvested and dried at Blissco Cannabis Corp. in Langley, B.C., on October 9, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward)

Memorial service attendees go to hospital after unknowingly ingesting cannabis in Greenwood

Memorial service included a potluck, RCMP said

Attendees of a potluck memorial service in the Kootenays recently ended up in the hospital after possibly ingesting cannabis unknowingly.

Midway RCMP received a third-party report of the incident in Greenwood on March 4, police said in a statement Tuesday. Greenwood, also known as the smallest city in Canada, is located just a 30-minute drive from Grand Forks.

According to investigators, it’s believed that the private event included a potluck and some of the attendees, including seniors, didn’t find out until later that they had possibly ingested edible cannabis.

Mounties have yet to speak directly with all of the attendees who were reportedly impacted.

“Investigators have not been able to determine the exact source or cause at this time,” police said, and are asking anyone with information to contact the local RCMP.

