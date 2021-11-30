Memorial fundraiser for Kootenay Boundary surgeon raises $40,000+

Dr. Todd Owatz left behind a legacy of care and service to his patients and colleagues.

The number is in — and it’s a healthy amount — for a very special fundraiser called Operation Owatz.

“The donations are all counted and the pledges have been totalled, drum roll please,” organizer Lindy Welsby said, before announcing that upwards of $40,000 had been raised earlier this fall.

“That is more than double our goal! Double,” she said. “Words cannot adequately express how grateful we are for the level of participation, from the hard work you did in collecting pledge dollars from your networks — all to honour and pay tribute to Dr. Owatz. What a success.”

On behalf of Operation Owatz, Welsby thanks everyone who participated and contributed to this cause.

“With this extraordinary support, the full cost of a gastroscope will be covered ($36,500) and the balance will go toward other essential equipment in the Ambulatory Care Unit at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital,” she said. “Thank you again. We could not have done this without all of you.”

Welsby chose to organize a movement challenge in memory of her friend, Todd Owatz, as it was a meaningful way to pay tribute to the good doctor through strength building and endurance.

The six-week fundraiser — held virtually from Sept. 6 to Oct. 15 — had participants tracking their movement activities online and competing against others in fitness challenges.

Dr. Todd Owatz worked in the Ambulatory Care Unit at KBRH before he passed away on Oct. 15, 2020 at the age of 49 years, leaving behind a legacy of care and service to his patients and colleagues.

