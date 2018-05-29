Mellencamp marks Cranbrook for Canadian tour

John Mellencamp to play Western Financial Place November 7, tickets on sale June 1

The Cougar is coming to Cranbrook this fall.

Legendary singer-songwriter John Mellencamp is including Western Financial Place on his 23-stop “Sad Clowns and Hillbillies” tour. Tickets for the November 7 show go on sale Friday, June 1, at 10 am.

The Canadian tour is a follow-up to the tour of the U.S. last year in support of the “Sad Clowns and Hillbillies” album, Mellencamp’s 23rd, released in April of 2017,

Mellecamp rose to fame in the early 1980s as John Cougar,

His extensive touring and live shows, and string of hits songs, have solidified his place in the forefront of rock music for the past 40 years. His string of Top 10 singles”, including “Hurts So Good”, “Jack & Diane”, “Crumblin’ Down”, “Pink Houses”, “Small Town”, “R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A.”, “Paper in Fire” , and “Authority Song.”

Mellencamp has been nominated for 13 Grammy Awards, winning one. Mellencamp released his latest album, Sad Clowns & Hillbillies, on April 28, 2017, to widespread critical acclaim. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008.

Thoughout his career, he has combined music and performance with art and poliltical activism.

Tickets for the tour will be available to the general public beginning Friday, June 1, at 10 am local time. and VIP pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, May 30, at 10 am local time until Thursday, May 31, at 10 pm local time. For more information and all ticketing information visit tickets.cranbrook.ca here, or call 250-426-7328.

