Meeting in Rock Creek focuses on wildlife management ‘in trouble’

British Columbia’s ecosystems are in trouble and better management policies are needed to help preserve it, say longtime supporters and politicians.

A meeting on wildlife management policies is taking place Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. in Rock Creek at the Kettle Valley Wildlife Hall on Dump Road. Keynote speaker will be Mike Morris, MLA for Prince George-Mackenzie, who wrote the 2015 report Getting the Balance Right: Improving Wildlife Habitat Management in BC.

He has spoken in the past about the impacts of clearcutting from the perspective as a trapper, hunter, angler and avid hiker in the Interior and North and has called for fundamental change in forest policy to recognize biodiversity, conservation and seeing values in forests beyond timber harvesting.

Meeting co-organizer Barry Brandow said decades of decline in animal numbers and recent fires proves there needs to be a radical change in how forests and wildlife are managed.

“BC wildlife has been ruthlessly exploited and we needed a dramatic reduction in hunting and fishing opportunities a generation ago,” he said. “The first step was to get down and deal with policy that would give us access management regulation,” he said. “This is an opportunity to win something on the wildlife file, not just logging or snow interception covers.”

He added they are getting First Nations involved in the meeting as well to add voices from across the spectrum of wildlife management.

