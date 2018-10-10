File photo.

Meeting called on border change

Local residents who feel the impact of the change in border are encouraged to attend this meeting.

Just over a week after the reduction in the Danville Border crossing hours, American officials are advising there will be a second town hall meeting next week to discuss the impact of the reduced hours.

A notice presented to media this week advises there will be a town hall meeting on Oct. 19 at the Republic Elementary School gym from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rogers, as well as Customs and Border Patrol representatives and concerned citizens will be present. Local residents who feel the impact of the change in border are encouraged to attend this meeting so officials can get a sense of local impact and potentially “re-evaluate” the decision.

