A woman walks past the logo for Google at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

A woman walks past the logo for Google at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

Media advocate calls Google’s move to block news content disrespectful to Canadians

Google blocking small group of users in a five-week test run response to federal online bill

Advocates for the print and digital media industry say Google is disrespecting Canadian readers by temporarily blocking news to some of its users.

News Media Canada president Paul Deegan says the action is unbecoming of the leading global company.

Google confirmed on Wednesday that it’s blocking less than four per cent of Canadian users from viewing news content in a five-week test run of a potential response to the Liberal government’s online news bill.

Bill C-18 would require digital giants such as Google and Meta, which owns Facebook, to negotiate deals to compensate Canadian media companies for displaying or providing links to their news content.

FRIENDS, formerly known as Friends of Canadian Broadcasting, says the move by Google is about greed.

Its executive director Marla Boltman says Google is pursuing money at all costs, rather than co-operating with lawmakers around the world to support and sustain the free press and democracy.

Federal PoliticsMedia industry

Previous story
West Kootenay towns will not renew SPCA animal control contract
Next story
VIDEO: Canadian grain storage arrived just in time for Ukrainian farmer

Just Posted

The Greenwood Hospital in 1897 (photo courtesy: Kettle River Museum and Archives)
Blasts from the Past

Other SPCA services from the non-profit, such as animal cruelty investigations, sheltering, and pet adoption services for dogs like Bear (pictured) will continue. Photo: Jim Bailey
West Kootenay towns will not renew SPCA animal control contract

Team Devo Devine won the Beaver Valley Men’s bonspiel on Sunday with an extra-end win over Team Jason Avis. From left: Skip Devo Devine, third Cody Bartlett, second Kevin Maffoli, and lead Rob Darrah.
Devine rink steals Beaver Valley Men’s Bonspiel

Geoff Gobbett (right) with his four grade 10 small engine mechanics students. photo: Felix Constantinescu
Just ask for the ‘Lawnmower Man’