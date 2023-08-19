Colder weather calms down West Kelowna wildfire, evacuations remain

McDougall Creek fire burning above West Kelowna. (Facebook) A helicopter hovers above Okanagan Lake as it buckets water on the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) ‘Candeling’ trees are seen in this photo of the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) RCMP block Highway 97 and Narrley in West Kelowna. (Gary Barnes/ Capital News)

UPDATE 10:30 a.m.

Fire activity at the McDougall Creek wildfire has calmed down throughout Saturday night.

In BC Wildfire latest update, the blaze has been at a rank 2 and 3 this morning, which is a low to moderate level.

Wildfire service and the West Kelowna Fire Department continue to battle the fire and have support from the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) and surrounding communities.

Heavy machinery will also be used today to battle as blaze as well as structure protection crews. Helicopters have also been back in action watering down the fire.

“Direct response for protection and defense of properties and critical infrastructure is the priority at this time,” says BC Wildfire Services.

The fire remains at 10,500 hectares as visibility is making it challenging for crews is estimate the fire’s size.

BC Wildfire Services and Transport Canada would like to remind the public that using drones in the area of a wildfire is illegal.

Original

The McDougall Creek wildfire continues to cause chaos in West Kelowna.

As both the City of West Kelowna and the province are on a state of emergency, most of West Kelowna and up Westside Road to Fintry remains under evacuation order, meaning residents mist leave their homes.

The latest stretch on evacuations was announced by the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations just before midnight on Friday, Aug. 18. In the announcement, properties located between Fintry Park and Highway 97, the Smith Creek neighbourhoods and parts of Shannon Lake were put on evacuation orders and must leave their properties immediately.

Residents in the West Kelowna Business Park, the Smith Creek agricultural area, Shannon Lake, Glen Canyon and North Glenrosa are now on evacuation alert and should be prepared to leave at a moments notice.

The evacuation map can be on the Central Okanagan Emergency Services website.

Multiple structures were lost on Friday, including Lake Okanagan Resort, located north of Wilson’s Landing on Westside Road. The exact number of structures is unknown at this time.

As of 7 a.m. Saturday morning (Aug. 19), the McDougall Creek wildfire remains at an estimated 10,500 hectares and out of control. It is one of 16 wildfires of note across the province.

Black Press Media will keep up to date throughout the day.

