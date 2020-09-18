Mayor Taylor to ask Grand Forks council to develop Bare Ass Beach

Taylor says making the beach more accessible to public will discourage future trespassers

The city closed the section of Granby Road leading to Bare Ass Beach after a homeless family parked a camper near this spot. (Facebook) Mayor Taylor said he will put forward his proposal at the next council meeting Monday, Sept. 28 (Laurie Tritschler - Grand Forks Gazette)

The Granby river beach at the centre of a longstanding trespass dispute may be developed for public use, according to Grand Forks city hall.

More popularly known as “Bare Ass Beach,” where clothing is optional, the city-owned riverfront at the end of Granby Road is zoned for industrial use. But it has long attracted campers and recreational vehicles who stay on the site without the city’s permission.

The city recently filed for a Supreme Court injunction that would allow staff and Grand Forks RCMP to remove a homeless woman and her live-in partner allegedly trespassing near the beach since late June.

Mayor Brian Taylor told The Gazette that he plans to ask council to foster public ownership of the site by making it more accessible to residents.

“My vision is to ask council to consider building a road and a parking lot there, so that people see the beach as public property,” Taylor explained.

“We don’t want to he held hostage by a situation like this ever again.”

Taylor and chief administrative officer, Duncan Redfearn, each stressed the pair were given ample opportunity to find safe housing before the city decided to file an injunction.

City staff had been directed to put the couple “in touch with the several government and community agencies that surround us in Grand Forks,” Taylor continued.

The mayor said he’d put his vision to council at their next meeting Monday, Sept. 28.

