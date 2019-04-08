Maryland man plotted to drive truck into pedestrians: Police

A Maryland man is accused of plotting to drive a stolen U-Haul truck into people

The scene outside the National Harbor, a convention and tourist destination in Maryland

A law enforcement official says a Maryland man is accused of plotting to drive a stolen U-Haul truck into people at National Harbor, a convention and tourist destination just outside the nation’s capital.

The official described the allegation to The Associated Press on Monday on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to discuss it by name. More information was expected in a court filing Monday.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Maryland declined to comment.

Federal prosecutors last month charged a Maryland man with driving a stolen U-Haul to National Harbor.

ABC News was first to report the allegation.

Eric Tucker, The Associated Press

