The scene outside the National Harbor, a convention and tourist destination in Maryland

Maryland man plotted to drive truck into pedestrians: Police

A Maryland man is accused of plotting to drive a stolen U-Haul truck into people

A law enforcement official says a Maryland man is accused of plotting to drive a stolen U-Haul truck into people at National Harbor, a convention and tourist destination just outside the nation’s capital.

The official described the allegation to The Associated Press on Monday on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to discuss it by name. More information was expected in a court filing Monday.

READ MORE: Toronto man sentenced to 4 years for trying to get into Syria to join ISIL

A spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Maryland declined to comment.

Federal prosecutors last month charged a Maryland man with driving a stolen U-Haul to National Harbor.

READ MORE: Gunman kills 3 on Dutch tram; mayor says terror likely

ABC News was first to report the allegation.

Eric Tucker, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Global warming is shrinking glaciers faster than thought
Next story
Castlegar councillor apologizes for man’s anti-gay comments at public meeting

Just Posted

Krestova couple calls cops when spring cleanup unearths bomb

Luckily, no danger from the rusty ordinance

West Kootenay winter ends with a whisper

March snowfall well above norm, but the month was dry with less than half the average precipitation

Investigation, cleanup continues after fuel tanker crash

50,000 litres of fuel spilled into Salmo River

One year after Trail acid spill, claims still trickling in

Approximately 440+ vehicles failed ICBC inspections due to sulphuric acid contamination

Trio safe, but truck lost, after frightening slide off Syringa road

Sunday sightseeing tour near Castlegar turns into near-fatal fall

Couple survives power line pole impaling SUV in Seattle

The crash was so sudden that they said they didn’t realize what had happened

Petition to end B.C. ‘wolf-whacking’ contests gains 60,000 signatures

Petition follows an open letter to the government from dozens of environmental and animal advocates

What turned the water pink? B.C. greenhouse worker made mistake with flower dye

Chilliwack greenhouse owner says ‘no immediate danger’ from non-toxic dye released into waterway

VIDEO: Trip to Nelson featured on Price is Right

A six-night stay in Nelson was one of the show’s prizes

56 per cent of Canadians believe it’s better to wait to buy a home: poll

Survey says Canadians see it as balanced between buyers’ and sellers’ market for first time in 5 years

Castlegar councillor apologizes for man’s anti-gay comments at public meeting

A resident had asked council not to repaint the rainbow crosswalk when repainting a major road

Kootenay high school rethinking wartime name for its sports teams

Nelson’s L.V. Rogers has used the name Bombers for its sports teams since at least the 1940s

Maryland man plotted to drive truck into pedestrians: Police

A Maryland man is accused of plotting to drive a stolen U-Haul truck into people

RCMP has ‘no’ dedicated money laundering investigators in B.C.

Attorney General David Eby calls for more Ottawa support

Most Read