March 9 Grand Forks council meeting rescheduled to 10:30 a.m.

The council meeting will immediately follow the morning’s Committee of the Whole session

Next week’s Regular Meeting of Council for Grand Forks City Council, scheduled for 7 p.m. on March 9, has been cancelled.

Instead, the single decision item on the agenda, that council ask staff to begin the statutory process of issuing a public notice regarding a development variance permit, will be discussed and voted on at a special council meeting that will take place immediately following the March 9 Committee of the Whole meeting, which beings at 9 a.m.

The special meeting has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m., but may be delayed due to the Committee of the Whole meeting.

The development variance permit in question is for a cannabis production facility run by Thompson Health Products Ltd. at 105 60th Ave., which is a lot just northeast of the Grand Forks airport. Though the use is currently permitted within the zone, the facility would require a variance to operate within 100 metres of adjacent residential and community use zones that are in the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary.