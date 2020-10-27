Maple Ridge X-ray tech convicted of sexual assault dating back 30 years

Allen James Brooks is expected to be sentenced in January 2021

A Maple Ridge man was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault in a Port Coquitlam Courtroom yesterday.

Allen James Brooks committed the sexual assaults as far back as 30 years ago.

Ridge Meadows RCMP media relations officer Const. Julie Klaussner said in January 2016, a woman reported she had been sexually assaulted by an X-ray technician at Ridge Meadows Hospital.

An investigation was opened, and as it progressed it was determined there were multiple victims dating back to 1990 and 1997.

“As a result of this new investigation, charges were able to be forwarded in other investigations that were lacking in evidence,” Klaussner said.

The Ridge Meadows RCMP said the case is a good example for sexual assault victims who might be worried to report incidents.

“It’s never too late to come forward if you have been a victim of a sexual assault,” said Klaussner.

“This is an example of one person coming forward only to discover there are multiple women in a similar situation. The courage displayed by these women in coming forward has most definitely resulted in preventing further victimization and we applaud these strong women in sharing their story with police.”



