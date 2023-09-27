The integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating after 58-year-old Henry Doyle was found on a forest service road with his dirt bike on the Sunshine Coast on Sept. 23, 2023. He died of his injuries. (IHIT)

The integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating after 58-year-old Henry Doyle was found on a forest service road with his dirt bike on the Sunshine Coast on Sept. 23, 2023. He died of his injuries. (IHIT)

Man’s death on Sunshine Coast forest service road deemed suspicious: Police

Police say Henry Doyle, 58, was found on a forest service road with his dirt bike

Homicide police are now investigating a suspicious death on the Sunshine Coast over the weekend.

On Sept. 23, Sunshine Coast RCMP were called after a man was found with serious injuries on Klein Lake Forest Road in Egmont. First responders provided emergency first aid, but he died of his injuries.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says that in consultation with BC Coroners Service, the man’s death was determined to be suspicious.

He has been identified as 58-year-old Henry Doyle of Vancouver. Police say Doyle travelled to the area on his dirt bike, which was found near his body.

The integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating after 58-year-old Henry Doyle was found on a forest service road with his dirt bike on the Sunshine Coast on Sept. 23, 2023. He died of his injuries. (IHIT)

The integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating after 58-year-old Henry Doyle was found on a forest service road with his dirt bike on the Sunshine Coast on Sept. 23, 2023. He died of his injuries. (IHIT)

IHIT has taken conduct of the investigation, while working with Sunshine Coast RCMP, the coroner and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section.

IHIT is looking to speak with anyone who was in the area on Klein Lake on Sept. 23. People can contact police at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

READ MORE: Man, 29, identified in fatal Richmond shooting

IHITSunshine Coast

Previous story
PODCAST: Meet B.C.’s Tyler and Kayleen, from ‘The Amazing Race Canada’
Next story
New B.C. grad requirement introduces students to local Indigenous teachings

Just Posted

Longtime Trail baseball coach Brian Pipes was honoured Thursday evening with an induction into the Babe Ruth League International Hall of Fame. L-R: Wayne Florko, Babe Ruth Senior VP Commissioner Robert Faherty, Brian Pipes, Glenn Wallace, and Deputy Mayor Bev Benson. Photo: Jim Bailey
Babe Ruth Hall of Fame holds ceremony for Trail inductee

John Hudema joined the counter protest across the road from the SOGI protesters waving a large Pride flag ins a show of support for LGBTQ2SIA. Photo: Submitted
Pro and anti-SOGI demonstrations mostly peaceful in Grand Forks

From left, Mayor Everett Baker, Premier David Eby, Councillor Christine Thompson, Councillor Deborah Lafleur, Councillor Zak Eburne-Stoodley, RDKM Area D Director Linda Key Weise, and Boundary-Similkameen MLA Roly Russell posed for a group photo at the UBCM convention. Photo supplied by Mayor Everett Baker
Grand Forks Mayor talks health, housing with premier at UBCM

International Overdose Awareness Day was marked in August at Nelson’s Lakeside Park. The city has had 13 illicit drug fatalities through August in 2023, which is a new record. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson sets new drug death record only 8 months into 2023