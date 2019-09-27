Mandatory disease testing implemented for harvested Kootenay deer

East Kootenay hunters are asked to bring deer heads to various locations for disease testing

A new mandatory sampling program is requiring hunters to bring the heads of harvested whitetail and mule deer to various locations across the Kootenays in order to test for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).

During the hunting season from Sept. 1- Nov. 30, the province is asking hunters to submit the heads of both deer species from specific wildlife management units along the southern Canada/U.S. border that include 4-1, 4-2, 4-3, 4-4, 4-5, 4-6, 4-7 (see map below).

According to a provincial government news release, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks discovered nine animals with CWD in Libby, roughly 60 kilometres south of the B.C. border.

This is the first time the disease has been discovered west of the Rocky Mountains, raising concerns about infected deer potentially migrating up into B.C.

CWD is a fatal nervous system disease that afflicts deer, moose and elk and is caused by an abnormal protein. It can spread when an infected animal comes in contact with a healthy animal through soil, food and water contamination.

Visible symptoms include thin bodies, drooling, poor coordination and stumbling. Anyone who observes an ungulate with those symptoms is encouraged to call the provincial Wildlife Health Program at 250 751-3219 or the Report all Poachers and Polluters hotline at 1 877 952-7277.

It not known to affect humans, however, the World Health Organization discourages eating meat from animals infected or suspected to be infected.

The province has flagged the Peace and Kootenay regions as high-risk for CWD entry, due to previously confirmed cases in Alberta and Montana. No cases have been found in B.C. since monitoring began in 2002, however, more sampling is needed to ensure the province remains CWD-free.

Locations for CWD testing across the Kootenays include:

• Aqam (St. Mary’s) Ktunaxa Nation, Cranbrook

• Elkford Rod and Gun Club, United Steel Workers Local 7884 Union Hall, Elkford

• Golden Rod and Gun Club, Golden

• Grasmere General Store, Grasmere

• Gwinner’s Country Butcher, Kimberley

• Jaffray Sports and Hardware, Jaffray 24/7 drop-off

• Kimberley Sausage and Meats, Kimberly Customer drop-off only

• Rick’s Fine Meat and Sausage, Cranbrook

• Rocky Mountain Meats, Sparwood

• Skyway Auto Service, Creston

• South Country Services, Elko

• Two Pump Paul’s, Yahk

• Wes’s Country Meats, Fernie

• Wynndel Foods, Wynndel

Previous story
RCMP put brakes on notorious B.C. highway driver
Next story
Nelson Cannabis Compassion Club to close down

Just Posted

A love letter to Grand Forks: Returning 15 years later

Marlit Kretzschmar visited Grand Forks from Germany in 2001. She came back to visit this year

First legal recreational pot shop nears opening in Grand Forks

Owners of Baggy’s Cannabis Store expect to open on Oct. 5

Communities seek reforms to B.C. wildfire, flood response

‘Stay and defend’ homeowners put risk on local government

Fair Vote Canada targets South Okanagan—West Kootenay riding

Fair Vote Canada believes Canadians will be better served by proportional representation

Grand Forks mayor responds to hypodermic needle driveway display

Mayor: ‘If you’re desperate enough to do that, I can understand your frustration’

‘I accomplished my mission,’ accused in Yonge Street van attack told police

Transcript and video of the police interview were released Friday following a successful legal challenge

Environment Canada calling for chances of snow on B.C. highways this weekend

A cold airmass is settling over B.C. Interior and will persist through the weekend

Mandatory disease testing implemented for harvested Kootenay deer

East Kootenay hunters are asked to bring deer heads to various locations for disease testing

Jean Chretien in Kelowna Friday to support Liberal candidates

Former prime minister to appear at Kelowna-Lake Country candidate’s office Friday

Mayor hopes guilty verdict brings closure to family, friends of murdered Oak Bay girls

Andrew Berry found guilty of second-degree murder of his two daughters

Nelson Cannabis Compassion Club to close down

The province has given the club until Oct. 31 to cease operations

RCMP put brakes on notorious B.C. highway driver

‘Okanagan Bob’ slapped with licence suspension, hefty fines

RCMP to release report today on B.C. homicides that sparked massive manhunt

Police have said Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod died from self-inflicted gun wounds

Canucks wrap up pre-season with 4-2 loss to Coyotes

Vancouver finishes exhibition slate with .500 record

Most Read