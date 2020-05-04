Owen Rooney, pictured with mother Sharron Rooney. (Facebook)

Man whose remains were found in Grand Forks in 2017 died of undetermined causes: coroner

Owen Rooney went missing on Aug. 14, 2010

The man whose remains were found on June 10, 2017 at the base of Hardy Mountain in Grand Forks is considered to have died of undetermined causes, a March 2, 2020 coroner’s report says.

According to the report, 24-year-old Australian Owen Kiernan Rooney was reported missing to RCMP on August 14, 2010, after he left the Boundary District Hospital, prior to being discharged. He left the hospital that evening without his belongings, the Coroners Service said at the time. Rooney had been hitchhiking back to Kelowna after a trip to Shambhala Music Festival.

Rooney had been admitted to the hospital the day before he went missing with facial injuries apparently sustained in an altercation near Christina Lake. The electrician told staff that he had consumed psychedelic mushrooms and could not sleep. He was fed and given medication at the hospital and got some sleep. But hospital staff reported last seeing him at 6:15 p.m., just over six hours after he arrived. By 8 p.m., staff had contacted the RCMP, as per Interior Health’s Code Yellow missing patient search protocol.

The coroner’s report says that RCMP considered Rooney to be missing and conducted patrols of the area. Grand Forks Search and Rescue also did ground searches, but turned up nothing.

The search for Rooney continued years after his disappearance, with many locals and travellers sharing messages of support for the Rooney family as well as pictures of his missing persons poster in the Facebook group.

Rooney’s remains were found by Grand Forks Search and Rescue on June 10 when they were conducting a routine training exercise.

A post mortem exam revealed that Rooney had sustained fractures to his sternum and one rib, at or near time of death on Aug. 14, 2010.

Grand Forks RCMP said Monday that Rooney’s death has been ruled an accident and that no foul play is suspected.

With files from Kathleen Saylors

Related: Owen Rooney still missing

Related: Remains of missing Australian found in Grand Forks

@jensenedw
Jensen.edwards@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths in longterm care over past 48 hours
Next story
B.C. records 170 ‘excess deaths’ so far during COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

Conservation officers seek poacher after elk killed near Beaverdell

BC Conservation officers are looking for a distinct vehicle that may have been used in the incident

Man whose remains were found in Grand Forks in 2017 died of undetermined causes: coroner

Owen Rooney went missing on Aug. 14, 2010

Grand Forks and Boundary cancellations, changes due to COVID-19

This newspaper’s list of community events, institutions that change or cancel due to pandemic

Cougar sightings reported in Grand Forks

Conservation officers have been called about cougar sightings in the College Rd. and Valmar areas

Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’

Horgan government expected to introduce plan to reopen B.C. in the next few days

B.C. records 170 ‘excess deaths’ so far during COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Bonnie Henrry calls this week ‘the end of our beginning’

Kearl Lake workers from B.C. reminded to self-isolate due to COVID-19

15 laboratory-confirmed worker cases in B.C., 12 of which in Interior Health

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths in longterm care over past 48 hours

Total test positive cases now at 2,224

‘Murder Hornets,’ with sting that can kill, land in Washington State

The hornet was sighted for the first time in the U.S. last December

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

7.3M Canadians have received CERB, as wage subsidy pays salaries for another 1.7M: feds

At least 96,000 businesses have applied for the wage subsidy

B.C. teen won’t be next American Idol, but she’s excited about her future in music

Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith misses out on top 10 of reality TV talent show

Abbotsford International Airshow cancelled for 2020

Annual event cancelled due to COVID-19, first airshow free summer in Abbotsford since 1998

B.C. extends temporary layoff rules for COVID-19 pandemic

Can be up to 16 weeks to match federal CERB program

Most Read