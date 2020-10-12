Police identified a 1991 Chevrolet Suburban as a vehicle of interest following the death of a woman Oct. 10 near Parksville. (Submitted/RCMP)

Man turns himself in to Kelowna RCMP after fatal hit-and-run in Parksville

Man turns himself in to RCMP in Kelowna after seeing news reports

A man from Woss has turned himself in connection to a fatal hit-and-run on Saturday in Parksville.

Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the BC RCMP said that the owner of the vehicle, a 55-year-old man, turned himself into the Kelowna RCMP Sunday night after seeing news reports about his truck.

READ MORE: Police investigate fatal incident on Highway 19 near Parksville

READ MORE: RCMP identify vehicle of interest following ‘suspicious’ death of woman in Parksville

Police were called to Highway 19 near Parksville on Saturday, where the body of a woman had been discovered. They said early indications are that she was the victim of a hit-and-run.

The investigation continues and no one has yet been charged.

“It has really been because of tips from the public received as a result of the media coverage that we have been able to locate this vehicle so quickly,” said Cst. Jeff Pelat, CVITS lead investigator.

“Our focus now will be on preparing the investigation for charge assessment by the B.C. prosecution service, a process which could take many months to complete.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

KelownaParksvilleRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Remembrance Day planners scrambling as COVID-19 upends traditional ceremonies
Next story
Alberta town unveils statue of coach who died in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Just Posted

Grand Forks RCMP break up weekend rock concert, recommend criminal charges

The Kelowna band “Scrapes” said they were on stage when RCMP told the accused to break up the party

Woman drives vehicle into water near Upper Arrow Lake ferry

The ferry has suspended operations until vehicle gets towed out of water

Snow expected today on Highway 3, Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

Environment Canada has issued an alert about a frontal system that will cross the province today

Chronic pain clinic coming to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Dr. Kollipara, Anesthesiologist and chronic pain specialist, will lead the KBRH team

Midway RCMP arrest Greenwood man after Saturday night stabbing

Investigators say both the accused and the victim are known to police

Leaders of B.C.’s three main political parties to take part in televised debate

Political experts say debate could be one of few events where voters get a chance to truly assess leaders

B.C. VOTES: Election officials receive ‘unprecedented’ number of mail-in ballot requests

680,000 registered voters request mail-in ballots

Man turns himself in to Kelowna RCMP after fatal hit-and-run in Parksville

Man turns himself in to RCMP in Kelowna after seeing news reports

BC conservation coalition demands changes for wildlife

Groups call for consistent funding for wildlife and habitat management priorities

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Immigration lottery opens for people hoping to bring grandparents, parents to Canada

Family reunification lottery was suspended and then reinstated

B.C. Liberals promise to ban elections in a provincial emergency

Andrew Wilkinson rolls out party platform before debate

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Actor Jon Cryer turns to B.C. ring-finder to search for lost wedding band

Cryer turned to a company called the Ring Finders

Most Read