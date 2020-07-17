Man sets out on 650-kilometre walk from Castlegar to raise awareness about schizophrenia

Surrey resident Steve Heimburger set out on a 650-kilometre walk from Castlegar to Hope on July 5 to raise awareness and support for those living with schizophrenia.

One person who inspired Heimburger to do the trip is his nephew, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and has had to overcome some major obstacles along the way.

“As an adolescent, he was withdrawn and was going through a lot of things. Medical practitioners didn’t seem terribly concerned about him,” said Heimburger.

“After, he withdrew even further and started to self-medicate. He was going through a very dark period and almost took his own life. Thankfully, through discussions with his parents, they were finally able to put him in a way of a proper diagnosis and treatment.”

To start the journey, Heimburger set out on the Columbia and Western Trail and followed it to its endpoint in Midway. He then took the Kettle Valley Rail Trail to where he currently is in Naramata and now hopes to complete the trail and his trip in Hope by late July.

The start of the journey didn’t start out the smoothest, according to Heimburger.

“When I arrived in Castlegar, I tried calling a taxi to get a ride to the CWT trailhead out near the dam. I called once, twice and three times and kept getting the same recording that said, ‘we’re open 24/7 and if we’re not answering your call, it’s because we’re on the line with somebody else,’” said Heimburger.

“Finally, after the 12th call, I finally realized nobody was there. People from a nearby hotel also tried calling them. So, I had to start my journey on an additional 12-kilometre walk to the trailhead from town.”

Despite the setback, Heimburger pushed on to cover between 25-to-35 kilometres a day on the trail.

Heimburger has been using food caches in Princeton and Naramata that he dropped off while taking a bus from Surrey to Castlegar. He still has one food cache remaining in Princeton.

There have been two big challenges during the trip so far, according to Heimburger.

“One big issue has definitely been my body. My feet have been pretty sore during the trip,” said Heimburger.

“The mental aspect has been another issue. Getting up every day has been a challenge since it’s a long hike.”

Heimburger hopes to raise $5,000 to the British Columbia Schizophrenia Society during his trip. Donations can be made on his fundraiser page at https://www.bcss.org/walking-the-talk-with-steve-heimburger/.

Schizophrenia impacts about one per cent of the population and can cause hallucinations, sleep disturbances and withdrawal from social activities, according to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

