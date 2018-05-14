Man on the mend after police-involved shooting in Grand Forks

Multiple RCMP officers were on scene in the block of Donaldson Drive off Central Avenue around 5 p.m. on Thursday. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

The man who was taken to hospital in critical condition after a police-involved shooting Thursday afternoon at an industrial park in Grand Forks is on the mend.

The Independent Investigations Office, which handles all police-involved incidents, issued the update in a social media post on Monday.

“The male’s medical status has improved as his injuries are not life-threatening,” the police-watchdog said.

RCMP had been called after reports of a car being “driver erratically” around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, and found the car in the industrial park near Donaldson Drive and 75 Avenue.

“Officers attempted to stop the vehicle,” RCMP said in a release. “The driver allegedly attempted to evade police by ramming into several police vehicles. In the course of the interaction with the driver, shots were fired by police.”

No details have been provided as to why the man was driving erratically or why he rammed the police cars.

Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to contact the IIO BC at 1-855-446-8477.

– with files from Ashley Wadhwani and Kathleen Saylors

