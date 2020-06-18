Photo by Dale Klippenstein

B.C. man offers ‘diamonds’ to woman and then stays on her property for 5 hours

Abbotsford Police say intruder has been identified and has mental-health issues

The Abbotsford Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred on Tuesday evening (June 16) in which a man was captured on video surveillance as he walked around a local residence and tried opening doors for several hours.

Police said the incident began at about 11:30 p.m. at a home on Pine Street, when a man approached a woman as she was getting out of her vehicle.

The woman posted about the incident on Facebook, saying that, as she walked toward her residence, the man followed her and began to try the doorknob when she got inside and locked the door.

A male friend was in the home, and the two of them told the intruder to leave.

The man insisted that he had diamonds in his hands that he wanted to show her, she wrote. The woman told him that, if he touched her, she would release her dog on him, and he walked away.

ALSO READ: Knife-wielding intruder allegedly threatens B.C. woman and newborn

The woman wrote that, when she woke up the next morning, she found out that a neighbour had answered a knock on her door at 4:40 a.m. and, when she opened it, a man tried to force his way inside.

The woman who had encountered the man in her driveway then reviewed her security footage, and discovered that the intruder had come back to her property, checked doorknobs, and peered into her car and tried to open it over a period of five hours.

She said the man was talking to himself and attempted to lure her outside by holding a rock up to the camera, pretending it was a diamond.

The last footage shows him approaching her neighbour’s home at 4:40 a.m., she said.

Police say they have now identified the man, and it appears he may have mental-health issues. They said they are working with community partners to offer him resources.

“Investigators continue their investigation to determine whether criminal charges will be recommended,” police said.

ALSO READ: Stranger climbs onto second-storey patio and lights fire in barbecue

Police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. teachers’ union: June’s hybrid learning ‘not sustainable’, new plan needed for fall

Just Posted

KIJHL sets season starting date of October 2, 2020

Teams to move to move forward with the scheduling and delivery of summer camps and programs under the guidance of the league and BC Hockey

Open burning temporarily allowed in Southeast Fire Centre

Category 2 fires allowed across the fire centre, Category 3 allowed in some areas

Grand Forks turns out to support anti-racism movement

The Breaking Marginalization rally was held on June 14 at Gyro Park

Researchers seek Boundary feedback on rural health and COVID-19

The Rural Evidence Review is based out of UBC

SD 51 prepares for hybrid online/in-class learning in September

The district will look to hire two more FTE teaching positions dedicated to online learning support

B.C. premier eyes Phase Three of COVID-19 restart plan for ‘sometime next week’

This could allow for internal travel restrictions to be lifted, John Horgan says

B.C. requires liquor-style “selling it right” course for cannabis retailers

Stores now allowed clear windows, with no products shown

Former B.C. MP calls for more RCMP oversight

Nathan Cullen says when groups of people lose trust in police, policing becomes impossible

Steven Point named the first Indigenous chancellor of UBC

‘Steven Point is truly an inspiration, not only for the UBC community, but all of B.C.’ says UBC prez

B.C. man offers ‘diamonds’ to woman and then stays on her property for 5 hours

Abbotsford Police say intruder has been identified and has mental-health issues

COLUMN: I sneezed, I coughed, so I got tested for COVID-19

Accessing a swab test is easy these days, but the actual test can more than a little daunting

Haida Gwaii firefighters accidentally send $100K to fraudsters in elaborate scheme

RCMP, Northern Savings Credit Union working to recover funds, but ‘unsure if that will be possible’

B.C. launches cannabis ‘navigator’ to help small growers, processors

B.C. business still dominated by big producers and black market

Peace Arch Park to close amid dozens using it as loophole in COVID-19 border restrictions

Temporary measure in response to ‘risk associated with significant increase in visitors’

Most Read