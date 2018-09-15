(Kamloops This Week)

Man killed in shootout with B.C. RCMP, watchdog investigating

B.C.’s police watchdog investigating incident Friday in rural area south of Rose Hill in Kamloops

  • Sep. 15, 2018 8:00 a.m.
  • News

–– Michael Potestio, Kamloops This Week

A man is dead following a shootout with police near a rural property south of Rose Hill on Friday, investigators say.

Police said in a statement Friday night they were called to a report of a suspicious man near the top of Rose Hill at about 4:30 p.m.

“Police attended the location and there was a reported exchange of gunfire,” the RCMP said in a news release. “Police can confirm that a man has since been located deceased at the scene.”

No other officers or members of the public were injured, police said.

B.C.’s Independent Investigations Office, the civilian agency tasked with investigating violent or deadly incidents involving police, now has conduct of the investigation.

The police watchdog agency is expected to give a formal statement in Kamloops Saturday.

PHOTOS: Severe rain, hail forces evacuation of B.C. homeless camp, flooding
Police raid of marijuana stand targeted those struggling with substance use: advocate

