Man injured in police shooting near Nelson has died

The death follows an incident in Bonnington on Feb. 13

A man injured by an RCMP officer near Nelson on Feb. 13 died on Saturday.

A news release from B.C.’s Independent Investigations Office announcing the death did not include the man’s name or any other details.

On Feb. 13 the RCMP, while investigating a report of gunshots at a house on Reo Road at about 2:00 a.m., stopped a suspect car, and, according to an RCMP news release at the time, “During the check of the vehicle there was an interaction with the driver that resulted in the officer discharging his firearm.”

The incident is being investigated by the Independent Investigations Office (IIO), a provincial agency that investigates interactions in which a person is injured or killed by a police officer, regardless of whether there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to contact the IIO BC at 1-855-446-8477.