Man injured after RCMP arrest in Fort St. John

The Independent Investigations Office has been notified

The police watchdog is investigating the incident in Fort St. John to determine whether the RCMP played a role in the man’s injuries. (Black Press Media file photo)

The police watchdog has been called in after a man was arrested and injured in Fort St. John.

An RCMP officer was patrolling an area where vehicles had been reported stolen in the early hours of Monday morning, the BC RCMP said in a release late Tuesday, when he came across a man and tried to talk to him.

The man ran off but was later arrested with the help of back-up officers.

“Following the man’s arrest, injuries were observed,” the RCMP said. No other details were provided.

The man was taken to the detachment and then to hospital for what are believed to non-life-threatening injuries.

The Independent Investigations Office is now investigating to determine whether police played a role in the man’s injuries.

READ MORE: Watchdog rules RCMP not at fault in man’s death on Sunshine Coast


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Murder on B.C. property didn’t need to be disclosed before sale, court rules
Next story
Voters in Prince Edward Island elect minority government amid tight race

Just Posted

More help on the way for Lewis Woodpecker

City of Grand Forks plans to help mitigate threats to the woodpeckers’ environment.

Gas venting from tanker at Castlegar rail yard posed no danger: officials

Argon gas discharged from a CP tanker car on Friday, April 19.

Castlegar teens rescue man from river

Will Watt and Shay LaFayette helped save a fisherman from the Kootenay River.

Boundary resident rides cross-Canada for ovarian cancer

Joan Thompson’s trip will honour her sister, who passed away from the disease last year

Carfentanil found for first time in Castlegar

Killer opiod found in local illegal drug market

What’s age got to do with it? B.C. couple with 45-year gap talks happy marriage

An Armstrong couple that has 45-year age gap began turning heads after being featured on show Extreme Love.

Woe, Canada: Bruins down Maple Leafs 5-1 in Game 7

No Canadian teams left in Stanley Cup playoffs

Defence accuses officer of ‘incompetence’ in trial for B.C. man accused in daughters’ murder

Double murder trial for the Victoria father accused of killing his two young daughters continues

B.C. men challenge constitutionality of Canada’s secret no-fly list

Parvkar Singh Dulai says he received a “denial of boarding” notification under the no-fly program last May 17

Murder on B.C. property didn’t need to be disclosed before sale, court rules

Buyer had tried to break contract after learning a man with ties to crime had been murdered there

B.C.’s largest Vaisakhi festival target of threatening Facebook post: Surrey RCMP

Police say they are investigating the posts on Facebook, after local MLA forwarded screenshots

Pug life: B.C. town boasts waggish list of dog names

Freedom-of-information request lists most ‘pupular’ dog names registered in White Rock

VIDEO: Fish farming company launches $30-million vessel to treat salmon for sea lice in B.C. waters

Freshwater treatment an improvement but fish farms should be removed from sea, says conservationist

Singh says childhood abuse steeled him for scrutiny and stress of politics

He recounts the assaults for the first time in his book Love & Courage

Most Read