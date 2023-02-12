Man guilty of child porn offences in Quebec on the run in B.C.

A man who pleaded guilty to child pornography offences in Quebec but skipped his court date is now believed to be on the run in B.C.
RCMP say Jimmy Pieschke, 39, was last spotted on Salt Spring Island on Saturday evening (Feb. 11). His current whereabouts are unknown.
Pieschke is described as a white man with hazel or blue-ish green eyes and brown hair. He’s 5’11” tall and weights 166 lbs.
Police say he sometimes goes by “James” or “Jimmy Leduc.”
Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.
