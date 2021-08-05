Man found dead in Nelson’s Lakeside Park

Police are investigating the cause of a death in Lakeside Park Aug. 5. Photo: File photo

Nelson police found a deceased man at Lakeside Park early Thursday morning.

They have identified him as a Nelson resident in his 50s, and his family has been notified.

The death is under investigation. Police are asking motorists that crossed the Nelson bridge on Highway 3A from 7:00 p.m. Wednesday until 8:00 a.m. Thursday to review their dashcam footage for an adult white man wearing underwear and a green fleece top.

The department is asking anyone with this or any other information to contact them at 250-354-3919.