RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Man facing charges in rollover crash back in B.C. after allegedly fleeing to Quebec

Single-vehicle rollover crash left female passenger with severe injuries

Burnaby RCMP have arrested a man who allegedly fled to Quebec in connection to a rollover crash in June 2020.

In a Thursday (Feb. 3) news release, Burnaby RCMP said that Moussa Daoui, a 33-year-old Quebec resident, was arrested and returned to B.C. last week with the help of the Laval Police.

Daoui is facing charges of failing to stop after an accident causing bodily harm, two counts of impaired operation causing bodily harm and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Daoui’s charges are in connection to a June 5, 2020, rollover crash at Gilmore Avenue and Halifax Street in Burnaby. According to RCMP, the alleged driver fled the scene, leaving his female passenger with severe injuries.

The charges against Daoui were approved in May 2021 but they had already left B.C. at that point.

