Man dies in two-vehicle/animal collision near Castlegar

The incident happened Tuesday morning

A 75-year-old man has died as the result of an animal and two-vehicle collision Tuesday morning on Highway 3 between Castlegar and Nancy Greene Provincial Park.

According to police, the incident occurred shortly after 5 a.m. approximately fifteen kilometers west of Castlegar.

The deceased was the lone occupant of a pickup truck that struck an elk on the highway, subsequently veering into the path of an oncoming transport truck.

He was pronounced dead on scene and the lone occupant of the transport truck was treated for injuries on scene.

The highway was closed for several hours with traffic being re-directed through Highway 3B.

Castlegar RCMP are continuing to assist the BC Coroners Service with their investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Castlegar RCMP at (250)365-7721.

