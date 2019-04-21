An Alberta man has died as a result of a fatal snowmobile accident on the mountain at Sun Peaks Resort. (Sun Peaks Resort/Twitter)

Man dies in snowmobile accident during Sun Peaks race near Kamloops

The remainder of races have been cancelled

An Alberta man has died as a result of a fatal snowmobile accident on Saturday, Apr. 20, on the mountain at Sun Peaks Resort.

A Sun Peaks spokesperson says the accident happened during the Western Canada Hillcross competition and that the ski patrol was at the scene immediately providing medical assistance.

READ MORE: One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

An air ambulance was called to attend, but the man unfortunately passed away.

As a result of this tragic accident Sun Peaks cancelled the remainder of the Western Canada Hillcross races event.

Further information on the accident is not available at this time.

