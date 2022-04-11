Man dies in Greater Victoria fire while mother, child escape

BC Coroners Service, Sidney/North Saanich RCMP and provincial fire officials are investigating after a man died in a house fire early Saturday morning (April 9).
RCMP Cpl. Duncan Ferguson said officials were called to a structure fire at a rural property on Creswell Road, off McTavish Road, shortly before 4 a.m. It appears the building included a shop and dwelling.
A mother and child were able to escape the blaze. It’s unclear if or how the man was related to the survivors and he has not been identified at this time.
While RCMP said they expect to release additional information, the fire does not appear to be suspicious, Ferguson said.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.
wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com