Man confronts anti-vaccine mandate picketers at Grand Forks City Hall

Derek Todd (left) was the only person at Monday’s demonstration who spoke on the record with The Gazette. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Picketers demonstrating against vaccine mandates at City Hall were met by a man whose close relative is recovering from COVID-19.

Approximately 15 people had gathered at the cenotaph by around 10 a.m., their placards bearing slogans opposing vaccine mandates in general.

Things got heated when a man who later identified himself as Derek Todd asked if he could speak to the picketers.

“I think you should all grow up!” Todd said through an N96 facemask.

Pointing to his facemask, Todd stressed, “I hate these things. I absolutely hate them … The only reason I wear them is because I’m convinced by what I’ve read about the science about the transmission of viruses.”

Todd said a close family member was still “struggling” with some COVID symptoms fully one year after contracting the disease.

The demonstrators said they hoped to reach Attorney General David Eby, who made a special appearance at Monday’s council meeting in his capacity as minister responsible for housing.

