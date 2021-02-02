Mohammad Movassaghi tries to hide his face with a copy of his release order as he leaves Vancouver Police Department jail in Vancouver on Sunday, January 31, 2021. Police arrested a man who allegedly operated a makeshift nightclub at his Vancouver penthouse and issued fines against him and his suspected guests totalling more than $17,000. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man charged with running illicit nightclub in Vancouver penthouse now out on bail

Mohammad Movassaghi, 42, is facing two counts of failing to comply with order of a health officer

The man who allegedly ran an illicit nightclub out of his Vancouver penthouse is facing charges after police broke up the party.

According to court documents, Mohammad Movassaghi, 42, is facing two counts of failing to comply with order of a health officer. Police said there have been multiple parties at Movassaghi’s residence on Richards Street, but the charges stem from a specific party that Vancouver police broke up in the early hours of Sunday (Jan. 31) morning.

Police arrested Movassaghi at the party and fined 77 guests $230 each for being there, to the tune of more than $17,000 total.

Movassaghi is out on bail but is scheduled to make his next appearach at the Downtown Community Court in Vancouver on Feb. 22.

