Man charged with Grand Forks bank robbery arrested in Abbotsford

Briaden Rosch now faces seven more charges in Abbotsford and Surrey

Following a robbery of the CIBC in Grand Forks on April 21, 2022, RCMP released this image of the suspect. Briaden Rosch was later arrested and charged with the crime. Rosch was again arrested in Abbotsford on Dec. 9 and has been charged with seven more offences.

A man who was charged with a bank robbery that occurred in Grand Forks last April was arrested in Abbotsford in December and charged with seven more offences.

Const. Art Stele, a media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department said, Briaden Rosch, 36, was arrested Dec. 9.

He said police had noticed a man – later identified to be Rosch – in the 33000 block of Mayfair Avenue who was believed to be linked to a nearby stolen vehicle.

When police tried to arrest him, he fought to get away and caused minor injuries to the officers. He was then taken into custody.

Rosch has since been charged in Abbotsford with two counts of assaulting a peace officer and one count of being unlawfully at large on Dec. 9, as well as one count of possession of stolen property on Dec. 5.

He has also been charged with three counts of breaching a release order on Nov. 29 in Surrey.

At the time of his arrest, Rosch had 10 other charges still before the courts from April 2022 in Grand Forks and Creston, including robbery, motor vehicle theft, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and other weapons charges.

Two of the charges relate to the robbery of the CIBC in Grand Forks on April 21, in which the suspect approached a teller, threatened he had a gun and was handed cash.

The other eight offences allegedly occurred in Creston nine days later, when Rosch was arrested.

He remained in custody until he was released on bail on Aug. 25, according to court records.

Rosch currently remains in custody in Abbotsford, where he is set to make his next appearance Feb. 23 on all his charges.

Rosch was previously in the news in 2015 after he was arrested in Abbotsford in connection with four bank robberies in Langley. Police at the time said he was a suspect in seven other Lower Mainland robberies.

He eventually faced a total of 15 charges, and was sentenced in April 2017 to nine of them – in Abbotsford, Langley, Port Coquitlam and Pitt Meadows. He received a three-year jail term and a lifetime weapons ban.

