Man charged with attempted murder in Argenta shooting of officer

Harry Richardson is facing four charges

Police have charged a man with attempted murder after an RCMP officer was shot at a cabin in Argenta last week.

Harry Richardson had his first court date Tuesday in Nelson’s provincial court. He was also charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, careless use or storage of a firearm, and being in a dwelling-house without lawful excuse.

Kaslo RCMP said they had visited a rural property in Argenta on Thursday evening to execute an arrest warrant.

They say a man they confronted fled to a nearby cabin and fired shots from inside, which injured the officer.

A standoff and negotiation ensued that lasted until Friday afternoon when the 28 year old was taken into custody without incident.

The officer, who has not been identified, was hospitalized with what police described as serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Richardson’s next court appearance is Thursday.


