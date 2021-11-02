(VPD)

(VPD)

Man charged more than 30 years after teen girl sexually assaulted in Vancouver

Joseph Richardson charged with sexual assault, assault, uttering threats, forcible confinement, theft

A man is facing multiple charges more than 30 years after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in Vancouver.

On Tuesday (Nov. 2), police announced that Joseph Richardson, 55, has been charged with sexual assault, assault, uttering threats, forcible confinement and theft under $5,000 in connection to the assault. The charges are connected to a Feb. 16, 1989 assault where a teenage girl was pulled into a car early that morning and sexually assaulted.

Const. Tania Visintin said that police reopened the case in 2017 after they received new information.

“We assigned a team of investigators to re-examine this case, and that team managed to identify a suspect,” Visintin said.

Richardson was arrested last month in Ottawa and remains in custody.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver

Previous story
Man pleads guilty to smuggling 200 kg of meth across U.S. border into Abbotsford
Next story
Accused vows to represent himself in double murder of B.C. father and son

Just Posted

Sporting and other indoor events in the Interior Health region are limited to half capacity, while elsewhere in B.C. this COVID-19 safety measure has been lifted. (Photo: Pixabay)
Interior Health remains mum on capacity restrictions

Dave Stevens is 39, and has only been running since he turned 30. In the last three years he has become one of B.C.’s top long-distance runners. Photo: Tyler Harper
Nelson’s Dave Stevens will run forever, and then a little farther

Touchstones Nelson archivist J.P. Stienne holds one of about 650 plans recently donated by Fairbank Architects Ltd. Photo: Tyler Harper
Fairbank Architects donates old plans to Touchstones Nelson

Stock photo
Charges pending after allegedly drunken crash, Grand Forks RCMP