The sun begins to break through the clouds above the downtown skyline as a man walks on the seawall in Stanley Park, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man bitten in latest confrontation with coyote in Vancouver’s Stanley Park

Four coyotes have been destroyed because of incidents this summer

Conservation officers say another person has been bitten by an aggressive coyote in Vancouver’s Stanley Park.

The province’s Conservation Officer Service says in a social media post that a man walking on a trail near the southwest side of the park was nipped on the leg Tuesday night.

The 69-year-old was not seriously hurt and officers say they were not told about the bite right away so they could not immediately track the animal.

They say it happened around dusk, which, like early morning, is the time of day when coyotes are known to be most active.

Officers are urging the public to use caution or stay out of the park entirely, because there is a high risk of encountering an aggressive coyote.

Four of the animals have been destroyed this summer and roughly three dozen interactions between humans and coyotes have been reported in the park since late last year, including two recent cases where young children were bitten.

—The Canadian Press

Wildlife

Ontario woman, pulled unconscious from B.C. waters, recounts harrowing experience
VIDEO: B.C. animal rehab centre offers chance to sponsor rescued Grand Forks bobcat

