Man badly hurt after falling into Hawaii volcano crater

Man had climbed over railing at Kilauea volcano’s Halemaumau crater on the Big Island

Halemaumau Crater and Kilauea Caldera at Kilauea volcano’s summit inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. (Janice Wei/National Park Service via AP, File)

A man was seriously injured after crossing a safety barrier and falling into a Hawaii volcano crater, authorities said.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park rangers and Hawaii Island fire crews rescued the man Wednesday night after he fell 60 to 70 feet at Kilauea volcano’s Halemaumau crater on the Big Island.

READ MORE: Who owns aloha? Hawaii eyes protections for native culture

A military helicopter airlifted the man in critical condition to Hilo Medical Center.

The man, who was not named and is in his 30s, climbed over a metal railing at the Steaming Bluff overlook before falling from a 300-foot cliff.

A visitor reported the fall around 6:30 p.m., park officials said. The man was found more than two hours later seriously injured on a narrow ledge about 70 feet from the edge.

Emergency personnel completed a “high-angle extrication using ropes and stokes litter,” officials said.

“Visitors should never cross safety barriers, especially around dangerous and destabilized cliff edges,” Chief Ranger John Broward said in a statement.

Honolulu Star-Advertiser

