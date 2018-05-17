Man arrested after theft, knife-point robbery

The RCMP have a man in custody

A 36-year-old male is in custody and facing charges for robbery, break and enter and flight from police following an alleged theft and police pursuit on Sunday.

According to a media release issued by police on Monday, RCMP received a report of a stolen motorcycle. Shortly after, RCMP patrolling Highway 3 east of Phoenix Road saw two motorcycles and a Ford F150 truck with a travel trailer travelling along the highway. Mounties said all three vehicles were stolen.

After attempting a stop by police, the two motorcycles and the truck fled.

“RCMP lost sight of the motorcycles, but followed the truck and trailer. During the attempt to flee the area, the trailer disengaged and was abandoned on the side of the road,” RCMP said in a release.

The truck was abandoned after a chase in the Danville area in an orchard. The driver, who RCMP identify as being male, ran on foot to a farmhouse.

The suspect “brandished a knife against the owners” and demanded keys to a car.

RCMP note they used a spike belt across the highway near Greenwood to stop the suspect in the stolen Dodge 1500 pickup truck, and followed the “trail of debris.” RCMP describe the suspect entering a second residence and the vehicle abandoned. RCMP shortly arrested the suspect “without incident.”

The individual is in breach of court orders and is facing charges of robbery, break and enters, flight from police and possession of stolen property. He is being held in custody.

