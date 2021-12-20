Man appears at Grand Forks court on charges of child sex crime, sexual assault

The accused is due to reappear at the city courthouse next month

A man accused of a child sex crime made a first appearance at Grand Forks provincial court Tuesday, Dec. 14.

The man, who cannot be named because of a court-ordered publication ban, faces one count each of sexual interference with a person under 16, and sexual assault.

Judge Craig Sicotte advised the accused to seek legal advice before entering a plea.

READ MORE: Powell River man pleads guilty to sexual interference of a minor in Grand Forks

“I can’t imagine that the Crown wouldn’t be looking for some kind of jail sentence … which may be lengthy,” Sicotte said.

The charges stem from incidents alleged to have occurred in the fall of 2021, in Grand Forks.

Sicotte put both matters forward to Grand Forks’ next circuit court date on Jan. 11, 2022. The man has not yet entered a plea.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CourtGrand Forkssex assault