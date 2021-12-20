Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Man appears at Grand Forks court on charges of child sex crime, sexual assault

The accused is due to reappear at the city courthouse next month

A man accused of a child sex crime made a first appearance at Grand Forks provincial court Tuesday, Dec. 14.

The man, who cannot be named because of a court-ordered publication ban, faces one count each of sexual interference with a person under 16, and sexual assault.

Judge Craig Sicotte advised the accused to seek legal advice before entering a plea.

READ MORE: Powell River man pleads guilty to sexual interference of a minor in Grand Forks

“I can’t imagine that the Crown wouldn’t be looking for some kind of jail sentence … which may be lengthy,” Sicotte said.

The charges stem from incidents alleged to have occurred in the fall of 2021, in Grand Forks.

Sicotte put both matters forward to Grand Forks’ next circuit court date on Jan. 11, 2022. The man has not yet entered a plea.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CourtGrand Forkssex assault

Previous story
Coquihalla opens to commercial traffic; Hwy 3 to fully open Tuesday
Next story
RCMP investigating after Nelson-Creston MLA verbally assaulted over vaccine policies

Just Posted

The accused appeared at Grand Forks provincial court Tuesday, Dec. 14. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
West Boundary man pleads not guilty to criminal, driving charges

Stock image.
Man accused in alleged Grand Forks assault to be tried at Supreme Court

Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks court sees co-accused appear on charges related to allegedly violent incident

Image: midwaybc.ca
Midway community centre project to go ahead next summer