Man accused of killing Nanaimo teen pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder

Sentencing date for Steven Michael Bacon expected to be set Aug. 29 in B.C. Supreme Court

Steven Bacon pleaded guilty this week to second-degree murder in the death of Nanaimo teen Makayla Chang in 2017. (Photos submitted)

Steven Bacon pleaded guilty this week to second-degree murder in the death of Nanaimo teen Makayla Chang in 2017. (Photos submitted)

The man charged in the death of a Nanaimo teenager pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree murder.

Steven Michael Bacon, born in 1964, pleaded guilty yesterday, Aug. 15, in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo, in relation to the disappearance of Makayla Chang, 16, who was reported missing in March 2017. Nanaimo RCMP announced Bacon had been charged with first-degree murder in September 2020.

A sentencing date is expected to be established on Aug. 29.

A preliminary hearing, to determine whether there was sufficient evidence for trial, took place last November. Bacon had been incarcerated in a maximum-security prison in Ontario and was transferred to Nanaimo for the hearing.

Chang was last seen March 19, 2017, with Nanaimo RCMP subsequently issuing a missing person’s press release. Her body was found in May of that year.

The plea was entered before Justice Robin Baird, with Nick Barber representing Crown counsel and Gilbert Labine serving as Bacon’s legal counsel.

RELATED: Accused in Chang murder being brought back to Nanaimo

RELATED: Man charged with first-degree murder of Nanaimo teen

RELATED: Nanaimo RCMP seek help finding 16-year-old girl


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Courtmurder

Comments are closed

Previous story
Dead Bella Coola woman transported to morgue in back of police truck
Next story
31 million reasons to celebrate: West Kelowna resident wins big

Just Posted

The Slocan Bluffs wildfire on Saturday. Photo: Judith Fearing
More than 30 lightning fires still burning across West Kootenay

One of the work parties that helped removed 1,500 metres of wire fencing from the Pend D’Oreille Valley this year. of Photo: TWA
West Kootenay seniors do the hard work to restore habitat

A lack of access to period products leads to less opportunities for women and girls. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Period poverty is a barrier to gender equality

The funding will help repair a dike in Boundary Creek. (Photo: Kristie Steele/Gazette file photo)
MLA Roly Russell says joint funding will make Boundary Creek more resilient to natural disasters