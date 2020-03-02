RCMP on scene at a workplace on Amy Road in Langford. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Man, 25, dies after being hit by a semi in Vancouver Island workplace incident

RCMP responded to a sudden workplace death at Sysco in Langford around 4 a.m.

A 25-year-old man died at a Langford workplace Monday morning.

West Shore RCMP were called to Sysco, 2881 Amy Rd. in Langford, around 4 a.m. where police say the man was hit by a semi tractor trailer.

The West Shore RCMP remains on scene and continues to investigate alongside WorkSafe BC and the BC Coroners Service.

RCMP will not release further details at this time.

READ ALSO: Victoria Police Department outlines what it means to be a ‘high risk’ missing person


Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Work to resume on northern B.C. pipeline as B.C., feds and Wet’suwet’en reach tentative deal
Next story
Alberta energy company takes full responsibility for explicit Greta sticker

Just Posted

Big White hosts its largest race event in history

Over 400 skiers and snowboarders are competing at the World Airline Ski Championships

School officials close Colville schools amid coronavirus fears

All schools closed, extra-curricular activities banned while awaiting test results

Conservation land purchase to protect wildlife near Grand Forks

The property is year-round habitat for a herd of 200-300 California bighorn sheep

Habitat for Humanity seeks board members in Kootenays

Helping build affordable homes takes planning, volunteers and commitment

Sexual assault stories from treeplanting camps ‘shocking but not surprising’

Contractors’ association is working with trainers to create respectful culture

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en chiefs, ministers reach proposed agreement in B.C. pipeline dispute

Chief Woos, one of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary leaders, says the proposal represents an important milestone

Surrey landlord must pay Aboriginal former tenant $23,300 for not letting her smudge

So ordered the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal

Gas pipeline proceeds along with Wet’suwet’en talks, B.C. minister says

‘Give us time,’ Scott Fraser says to those protesting Coastal GasLink

‘Very concerning’: Travellers from Iran asked to self-isolate as COVID-19 cases increase

Nearly 3,000 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus

B.C. airline passenger lies about COVID-19 diagnosis in attempt to get flight changed

Swoop officials say person admitted to having falsely claimed to have coronavirus

Man, 25, dies after being hit by a semi in Vancouver Island workplace incident

RCMP responded to a sudden workplace death at Sysco in Langford around 4 a.m.

Big White hosts its largest race event in history

Over 400 skiers and snowboarders are competing at the World Airline Ski Championships

Work to resume on northern B.C. pipeline as B.C., feds and Wet’suwet’en reach tentative deal

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs are in opposition to the 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline

Driver gets $109 ticket after truck with TV-sized advertisements seen in Victoria

The MVA has restrictions on illuminated signs to minimize distracted driving

Most Read