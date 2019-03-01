The cast and crew of the Boundary Musical and Theatre Society’s prodiuction of Mamma Mia ran through the production on Thursday night in dress rehersal. The production opens Friday, March 1 and runs March 1-3 and March 7-10. Tickets and showtimes abailable at www.eventbrite.ca/e/mamma-mia-tickets.

Mamma Mia to take the stage this weekend

The Boundary Musical and Theatre Society production was three years in the making.

KATHLEEN SAYLORS

Grand Forks Gazette

The Boundary Musical and Theatre Society production was three years in the making.

 

The cast and crew of the Boundary Musical and Theatre Society’s prodiuction of Mamma Mia ran through the production on Thursday night in dress rehersal. The production opens Friday, March 1 and runs March 1-3 and March 7-10. Tickets and showtimes abailable at www.eventbrite.ca/e/mamma-mia-tickets.

Previous story
Sick eagle in East Kootenay town sparks call for lead bullet restriction
Next story
VIDEO: NHL goaltender Carey Price comforts young fan who lost mom to cancer

Just Posted

Mamma Mia to take the stage this weekend

The Boundary Musical and Theatre Society production was three years in the making.

Beaver Valley Nitehawks dominate Border Bruins in Game 2

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks soar to a 10-4 victory over the Grand Forks Border Bruins

Red Cross extends deadline for flood program

The program offers up to $18,500 for flood-related damage.

Film produced by Grand Forks grad to show at USCC

Jenna Semenoff is one producer on the film about biodiversity.

Grand Forks student places second in Legion poster contest

Cambria Hogarth placed second at the zone level.

VIDEO: NHL goaltender Carey Price comforts young fan who lost mom to cancer

She died before she could make son’s dream come true to meet Price

NDP MP Nathan Cullen will not be seeking re-election in northern B.C. riding

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP calls it quits after 15 years

Indigenous-owned sustainable scallop farm gets licence

Prince Rupert-based Coastal Shellfish scallops will be sold live in B.C.

Highway closed after CP Rail train derails near Banff

Highway 1A is closed west of Banff to Johnston Canyon

Wilkinson apologizes for comments made about rental crisis

BC Liberal leader was under fire for calling renting a ‘fun’ and ‘wacky’ time

Cat-phishing tops list of Better Business Bureau’s 10 scams of 2018

More than 50,000 scams were reported across Canada last year

Canada approves extradition for Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou

Chief financial officer is wanted in the United States on allegations of fraud

Canada announces shipwreck plan that could sting dumpers with $6M in fines

While Spain maps its sunken treasure galleons, Canada cracks down on modern shipwrecks

New Bishop elected for Anglican Diocese of Kootenay

Rev. Dr. Lynne McNaughton’s consecration set for May 16 in Kelowna

Most Read