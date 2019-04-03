Prince Rupert RCMP were called to investigate a homicide in Kitkatla on April 1, 2019. (Google Maps)

Major crimes unit called in after man, 34, found dead in remote village in northern B.C.

RCMP were called to the remote North Coast village after a sudden death was reported

The sudden death of a 34-year-old man in Kitkatla is being considered a homicide.

Prince Rupert RCMP said Wednesday that they received a call about the incident that occurred on Beach Street in the small remote Tsimshian village on the North Coast of B.C. on Monday at approximately 8:11 p.m.

There, Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said the man died of his injuries.

A “person of interest” was found at the scene and was questioned by the police. It is not clear if the person is in police custody. The North District Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.

RCMP said they have no information to suggest that there is a risk to the public.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cell phone rings in 46th anniversary today
Next story
B.C. woman, already serving time for mom’s murder, sentenced for killing inmate

Just Posted

Krestova couple calls cops when spring cleanup unearths bomb

Luckily, no danger from the rusty ordinance

West Kootenay winter ends with a whisper

March snowfall well above norm, but the month was dry with less than half the average precipitation

Investigation, cleanup continues after fuel tanker crash

50,000 litres of fuel spilled into Salmo River

One year after Trail acid spill, claims still trickling in

Approximately 440+ vehicles failed ICBC inspections due to sulphuric acid contamination

Trio safe, but truck lost, after frightening slide off Syringa road

Sunday sightseeing tour near Castlegar turns into near-fatal fall

VIDEO: Grizzly bears Grinder and Coola out of hibernation on Grouse Mountain

Both bears were found abandoned in 2001 and relocation to the mountain resort

Krestova couple calls cops when spring cleanup unearths bomb

Luckily, no danger from the rusty ordinance

Steroids, heroin, drone and cellphones seized from outside B.C. prison

The maximum security prison is investigating the incident, Corrections Canada says

Kootenay Lake 24-hour paddle to help families wrestling with cancer

Eight people will paddle the lake on April 13

Cell phone rings in 46th anniversary today

There have been some iconic phones over the years but what’s next?

Grand Chief Phillip ‘disgusted’ with Trudeau for ejecting Wilson-Raybould from caucus

Former Penticton Indian Band Chief among supporters voicing their disappointment

B.C. Mounties launch new strategy, $55K reward in search for accused murderer

Brandon Teixeira is wanted for first-degree murder in a 2017 double-shooting in South Surrey

B.C. woman, already serving time for mom’s murder, sentenced for killing inmate

Gloria Zerbinos of Surrey had been in prison awaiting trial for stabbing her mother to death

Gas prices hit $1.61 a litre in Vancouver

Two of B.C.’s major suppliers still under scheduled maintenance

Most Read