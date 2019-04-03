Major crimes unit called in after man, 34, found dead in remote village in northern B.C.

RCMP were called to the remote North Coast village after a sudden death was reported

Prince Rupert RCMP were called to investigate a homicide in Kitkatla on April 1, 2019. (Google Maps)

The sudden death of a 34-year-old man in Kitkatla is being considered a homicide.

Prince Rupert RCMP said Wednesday that they received a call about the incident that occurred on Beach Street in the small remote Tsimshian village on the North Coast of B.C. on Monday at approximately 8:11 p.m.

There, Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said the man died of his injuries.

A “person of interest” was found at the scene and was questioned by the police. It is not clear if the person is in police custody. The North District Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.

RCMP said they have no information to suggest that there is a risk to the public.

